MP slams Centre’s move to implement Uniform Civil Code

M.I. Shanavas, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, has said that the BJP-led NDA government’s move to implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country will be opposed at any cost.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Shanavas accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar of abrogating the rights of the minority communities. The Congress party would vehemently oppose the proposal in the Lok Sabha session beginning next month.

“The Uniform Civil Code cannot be implemented in a country known for its pluralistic traditions and social development,” he said. He said the Law Commission had prepared a questionnaire on the proposal even though its credibility was in serious doubt. Besides, no member belonging to the Muslim community was in the panel.

Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan, Supreme Court judge, is the Chairman of the Law Commission and former MP Satya Pal Jain and Bimal N. Patel are the other members. “All are Sangh Parivar fellow travellers. How can they protect the rights of the Muslim community,” he asked.

He alleged that the move was a calculated effort to implement the proposal by raising the issue of triple talaq. “Triple talaq is part of Islamic customary law. No court or government could alter it,” Mr. Shanavas said.

He said that a deliberate onslaught was being made on Muslim personal law. “This would be sternly opposed. The Congress party had already aired its opinion on the issue,” he said.