MCC petitions against long bank holidays

In view of the frequent banking holidays, the Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) has petitioned the Union Finance Minister and the Reserve Bank of India not to allow banks to shut down for more than two days continuously.

The chamber pointed out that last month the banks shut down for four days continuously and there were a total of 11 closed days in the month.

In October too, there would be a total of ten closed days.

Two days

This was hurting commerce and industry and hence wanted the government not to let banks to remain closed for more than two days at a stretch.

