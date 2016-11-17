Liquor sale nosedives

Demonetisation seems to be working in the State where efforts at temperance have failed. Sale of liquor at the State-owned outlets of Bevco and Consumerfed has drastically come down in the week since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denomination currency notes were no longer legal tender.

Rs.5-crore daily loss

“The daily loss is Rs.4 crore to Rs.5 crore,” says H. Venkatesh, managing director of Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing and Marketing) Corporation Ltd (Bevco).

Sales of liquor from November 9 to 14 last year amounted to Rs.153.02 crore. The sum is Rs.140.45 crore in the corresponding period this year. Taking into account the recent increase in prices of most liquor brands, the drop in sales is high.

“The currency crisis has led to plummeting of sales, and we are anticipating further losses if the demonetisation drive continues. The revenue is expected to go down further as the Sabarimala season began on Wednesday,” Mr. Venkatesh says.

Over 300 outlets

Bevco has 270 outlets and Consumerfed, 36, including beer and wine shops. These apart, Bevco runs 20 premium outlets. Sales of Indian-made foreign liquor and beer have been buoying up the State exchequer, with earnings of Rs.11,577 crore during 2015-16. The National Sample Survey Office figures say the per-capita consumption of liquor in the State is 196 ml a week, or 10.2 litres a year.

Bar hotels make gains

The currency crisis, however, has led to windfall gains for bar-attached hotels that accept credit and debit cards. “I have shifted to bars, though they serve only beer and wine,” says a habitual patron of hard liquor.

“Now we have asked the government to amend the Kerala Abkari Act so that Bevco outlets, at least the premium shops, can accept cards,” Mr. Venkatesh says.

Eyacherry Kunhikrishnan, secretary, Kerala Madhya Nirodhana Samithi, an organisation working for prohibition, says that sales have fallen as drinkers do not have cash with them.

“That is why we are saying that availability of liquor should be stopped,” he adds.

