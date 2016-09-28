Kozhikode to walk for a healthy heart

‘Walk for the Heart’, the annual World Heart Day walk organised by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation in association with the Kerala Heart Care Society, will be held in the district on Thursday.

Route

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran told reporters here on Tuesday that the walk would begin from Mananchira Square at 7 a.m. and pass through Commissioner Office, BEM School, CH flyover, Head Post Office and Income Tax Office to conclude at the Town Hall.

A face-to-face session with noted cardiologists will be held at the Town Hall where senior citizens above 80 years of age will be honoured.

The walk is being organised for the eleventh consecutive year and has been a great success so far with the participation of various hospitals, clubs, institutions, and association.

The Mayor is the chairman of the organising committee of the event.

The theme of World Heart Day this year round is ‘Creating heart-healthy environment’.

A face-to-face session with noted cardiologists will be held at

Town Hall