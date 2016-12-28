Kozhikode to be declared elderly friendly

Come Saturday, Kozhikode will become the first city in the State to declare itself elderly friendly.

Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak told reporters here on Wednesday that Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran would make the formal declaration on December 31.

The corporation, at present, follows the State’s senior citizens’ policy by implementing the Vayomitram project. However, there are many limitations to the project, especially in terms of its reach. “By declaring itself elderly friendly, the corporation is planning to overcome the said limitation,” said Ms. Darshak.

The ₹1.75-crore project plans to ensure the physical, mental and social well-being as well as security of senior citizens in the city.

The first stage includes the collection of all available data on senior citizens through a survey based on anganwadis. The data, which will be collected through a questionnaire that analyses the physical condition, difficulties, needs, experience, technical knowledge, cultural skills and means of entertainment of senior citizens, will be used to chart plans for the elderly.

As part of the project, Ayurveda medical camps and distribution of vaccines will be held in all wards. Senior citizens’ clubs will be set up in connection with anganwadis on the lines of Vayomitram project’s clubs.

A senior citizens’ apex committee will be formed in each ward. Skilled persons from each group will be part of a corporation-level research group. A senior citizens’ research centre will be set up.

Model day care homes (pakalveedu) will be built under the aegis of anganwadis. Workshops and awareness classes will be conducted to stress the idea of welfare of the elderly among the public.

There is also a plan to identify senior citizens who need emotional and psychological support and give them counselling under the aegis of pakalveedu, resource centres or the Vayomitram project.

Mayor Thottathil Ravindran will preside over the function on Saturday. Executive Director of Social Security Mission Muhammed Asheeel, Regional Director C. Bhamini, musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, MLAs and councillors will take part.