Kozhikode

Kozhikode Corporation declared ODF

MLA asks animal lovers to provide toilets to pets at home to ensure cleanliness

Having completed work on 1,503 toilets across the city, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has declared itself Open Defecation Free (ODF). Making the declaration on Sunday, A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA (Kozhikode North), said Kozhikode was the second ODF corporation in the State after Thrissur which was declared ODF on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pradeep Kumar called upon the public to be part of the corporation’s source-level waste management programme.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 3:17:37 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

