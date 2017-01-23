Koyilandi remains shut as BJP observes hartal

Kozhikode: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protesting against the alleged attack by Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers on its local offices hit normal life in the Koyilandy Assembly constituency. While shops and commercial establishments remained shut, vehicles, except inter-district bus services, remained off the road.

The CPI(M) also observed hartal in Payyoli municipality and Thikkodi, Moodadi, and Thurayoor grama panchayats. Party activists accused the BJP of trying to cover up attacks by its workers on the CPI(M)’s local offices at Payyoli.

According to the police, tension began in the area after a group of unidentified men set a local office of the CPI(M) at Payyoli on fire. Later, an office of the BJP at Moorad was also found destroyed. The area has remained tense for four days, they said.

As part of the investigation into the incidents, the police have so far registered three cases on the basis of complaints filed by four persons who had suffered minor injuries in recent clashes. Besides, permission was denied to both the parties to take out local processions. Meanwhile, the police will convene an all-party meeting at Payyoli in an attempt to reinstate peace in the area.

Koyilandy MLA K. Dasan said CPI(M) workers in the area had been asked to stay calm to cooperate with the peace keeping efforts by the police.