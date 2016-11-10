Kalam’s bust to be installed at school

The Government Higher Secondary School in Parambil Bazar here is planning to install the bust of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as a tribute to the great scientist.
The bust will be installed as part of a beautification project of the school under taken by its alumni association. Headmistress Shaivaja is the chairperson of the executive committee of the project.
Getting a facelift
The bust will be placed on a 14-feet tall pillar in the middle of a large garden. “The district panchayat is providing enough funds to improve the academic facilities of the school. But we also needed a facelift” Ms. Shaivaja said.
The project is funded by the alumni association through a committee consisting of well-wishers of the school. The committee has M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran as patrons.
The work was expected to be completed in six months, she said.
