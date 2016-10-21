Kaippurathupalam Lake makes its way to tourism map

Surrounded by luxuriant vegetation, the Kaippurathupalam Lake paints an astounding picture for visitors on sunny evenings. The local people think it’s time to explore the tourism potential of the lake.

Eight residents’ associations from the Puthiyangadi area have come together to highlight the eco-tourism potential of the area. To begin with, they are planning to host a Jalotsavam (regatta) with the participation of around 50 native oarsmen.

Potential for water sports

“Only people who come to the spot will feel the splendour of this unexploited area with immense possibilities for water sports. As the Tourism Department authorities are yet to explore the area, we are planning to showcase it with our own funds,” says Nishind Kumar, joint convener of the programme. The plan is to mobilise Rs.5 lakh for eco-friendly tourism projects in the lake area.

The main purpose of the regatta is to gradually change the lake and surrounding areas to a fully equipped boating centre for domestic tourists. The organisers feel that a better pedal boating facility and training service in canoeing or kayaking can definitely lure the urban community to the picturesque location.

K.N. Jayakumar, executive committee member, says the water festival will be organised in a professional manner with attractive cash prize and rolling trophy for the winners in traditional rowing competitions. Socio-cultural organisations from the district have been invited to sponsor the teams and celebrate the occasion, he adds.

Promotional activities

Arrangements are also in place to invite Ministers, people’s representatives and tourism officials to the festival and request their cooperation for the further promotion of the spot on the district’s tourism map.

Residents’ association leaders expect active support from Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran as the area comes under his Assembly constituency, Elathur.