Kozhikode

KSU workers vandalise Nehru Group office

The admission office of the Nehru Group of Institutions in Kannur that was vandalised by Kerala Students Union workers on Thursday in protest against the death of a student at the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pampady in Thrissur.   | Photo Credit: S_K_MOHAN

Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists vandalised the information centre office of the Nehru Group of Institutions here on Thursday in protest against the death of a student at the Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre at Pampady in Thrissur.

A group of KSU workers, led by district president Sudeep James and district treasurer V. Rahul, barged into the information centre on the first floor of the Casa Marina Shopping Complex at Talap around 12.30 p.m. to protest against the death of Jishnu Pranoy, who allegedly committed suicide over alleged harassment by college authorities.

The protesters broke the glass partition and damaged the furniture inside the information centre. The police arrested Mr. James and Mr. Rahul in connection with the incident. Mr. James said the police slapped non-bailable charges on them, while no such charges had been invoked against All India Students Federation and Students Federation of India workers who had staged similar protests elsewhere in the State. The police action exposes the government's support to the management of the college, he alleged.

