KNM opposes Uniform Civil Code, flays triple talaq

The Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has said it will join other Muslim organisations in opposing the Centre’s move for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

At its State committee meeting held here on Wednesday, the KNM alleged that the UCC initiative was an attempt to usurp the socio-cultural and religious diversity of the country. It said it would boycott the Law Commission’s survey on the UCC as it was a naked attempt to implement Sangh Parivar’s political agenda using the government machinery.

The KNM, an organisation set up in 1950 with a view to reforming the Muslim social life and impart modern education to Muslims, alleged that the UCC initiative was a plot to divest the community of its right to its personal laws.

Opposes triple talaq

The KNM, however, opposed the practice of triple talaq (instant divorce) as it was un-Islamic. The practice was against the spirit of the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad who had upheld the sanctity of the institution of marriage.

The KNM said divorce in Islam was a three-phase process carried out after elaborate mediations between the husband and wife. The three phases (three talaqs), with sufficient intervals, were made mandatory so that the couple could patch up and return to wedlock before the third talaq was pronounced.

The triple talaq was a corrupted version of this ‘scientific and humane’ system and hence was un-Islamic, the KNM said.