Kozhikode

Jishnu’s relatives allege physical torture

Suspecting foul play in the preparation of the post-mortem report, the relatives of Jishnu Pranoy have said that the photographs of the body taken by the police during inquiry showed injury marks on the arms, legs and above the waist. The body of Jishnu, a student of Nehru College of Engineering and Research Centre, Pampady, was found hanging in the hostel on January 6. “We are going to approach the High Court for a court- monitored probe as the college management has political and financial clout,” said Jishnu’s uncle K.K. Sreejith.

— Special Correspondent

