Janasevana Kendram will now be open for 9 hours

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran officially inaugurated the changes that have been introduced at the Janasevana Kendram located at Kozhikode Municipal Corporation office on Tuesday.

The most important change will be regarding working hours.

The Janasevana Kendram will now be open for nine hours continuously, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The centre was earlier functional only for less than five hours.

A shift system has been introduced so that counters will be open all the time and there will be no need for a lunch break.

The new system has been brought in to avoid the long wait of beneficiaries outside the counters during lunch breaks.

IKM support

The corporation has sought the support of the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) for the purpose. The IKM is looking after the technological requirements of the centre.