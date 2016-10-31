Indian Society of Otology meet

ISOCON-2016, the 25th annual conference of the Indian Society of Otology (ISO), will begin at Kadavu resorts here on November 18. Governor P. Sathasivam will open the three-day conclave. Organisers say 20 surgeries, including a high-end cochlear transplant, will be performed at low-cost during the conference by a team of five doctors from abroad.

The programme is expected to benefit a large number of doctors and around 300 ENT post-graduate students from various medical colleges in the country, they add.