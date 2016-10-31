Kozhikode

Indian Society of Otology meet

ISOCON-2016, the 25th annual conference of the Indian Society of Otology (ISO), will begin at Kadavu resorts here on November 18. Governor P. Sathasivam will open the three-day conclave. Organisers say 20 surgeries, including a high-end cochlear transplant, will be performed at low-cost during the conference by a team of five doctors from abroad.

The programme is expected to benefit a large number of doctors and around 300 ENT post-graduate students from various medical colleges in the country, they add.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 1:46:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Indian-Society-of-Otology-meet/article16085875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY