In support of the traumatised

A kind word, a shoulder to lean on and someone to wipe your tears and say ‘everything will be alright’-- that’s all people who have gone through an emotional trauma mostly need to get back on their feet. But that kind word is often very rare. People tend to hurt those who have already been hurt through their words and actions unknowingly, especially when they had no idea of how to deal with a person in trauma.

The workshop on ‘Psychiatric First Aid’ organised by the District Disaster Management Cell here on Wednesday was aimed at building up a support group to help those who have been hurt in the event of large-scale disasters. The workshop was organised in connection with the World Mental Health Day that was observed on October10 and was inspired by the mental health intervention on the relatives of the victims in the recent Pasukkadavu drowning tragedy in the district. “This is probably the first workshop of its kind in the State,” said District Medical Officer R.L. Saritha.

A mental health support system is necessary at the time of natural disasters, war, terrorist attacks, disease outbreaks or large-scale displacement besides day-to-day events like accidents, robbery or assault that may have physical and social consequences. The role of the support group is to offer humane and practical assistance to those in need, without being intrusive and helping them with basic needs such as food and water, explained K.K. Sivadasan, psychiatrist at the Government Mental Health Centre, in the first session of the workshop.

Besides him, Mithun S. and Satheesh P.T., both psychiatrists, were resource persons at the workshop that was attended by 35 people including doctors, nurses, counsellors, field supervisors, personnel from police and social justice departments and volunteers of the District Legal Service Society.

Earlier, District sub judge R.L. Baiju inaugurated the workshop while Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Abdul Nasar presided over. The Cell has plans to extend the workshop to the general public as well.

