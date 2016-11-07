Ice cream parlour case posted to November 19

The Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (I) will consider on November 19 a petition moved by CPI (M) leader V.S. Achuthanandan seeking to hear his views on the report filed by a special police team that probed the allegations made by K.A. Rauf, businessman, in the Kozhikode ice cream parlour sex-scandal case.

The team, led by former Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thamarassery, Jaison K. Abraham, in its final report in 2012, had stated that it had not obtained sufficient evidence to charge sheet any person, including former Industries Minister P.K. Kunhalikutty, on the allegations that the accused had entered into a conspiracy, influenced the victims by offering money, forged documents, and destroyed evidence to win the case in 2006.

Meanwhile V.K. Raju, an advocate, moved a fresh petition in the court on Saturday that he should be impleaded as a party in the case. This was opposed by N. Bhaskaran Nair, counsel for Mr. Achuthanandan, who had filed a similar petition in the High Court seeking a CBI probe against Mr. Kunhalikutty in the case.

The Kerala High Court in August 2013 had dismissed a petition filed by Mr. Achuthanandan seeking a CBI probe into the allegation that the case had been sabotaged.

But it had also observed that the magistrate considering the final report had the authority to order further investigation.

Reopening of case

The ice cream parlour case was reopened based on a new revelation by Mr. Rauf, a relative of Mr. Kunhalikutty during the fag end of Mr. Achuthanandan’s tenure as Chief Minister in 2011.