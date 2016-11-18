Huge cache, little change

The State Bank of India (SBI), which received a large infusion of currency notes on Wednesday to be pumped into its Kerala branches and ATMs, found that there were very little notes of smaller-denomination.

The SBI received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Rs.406 crore worth of fresh notes on Wednesday, to the relief of the bank’s staff. But, against their expectations, the cache included only a small quantum of smaller notes — only Rs.9 crore worth of 100s, 50s and 20s.

The SBI officials are hoping they will soon get the freshly minted Rs.500 notes.

The SBI branches are now working as per normal banking hours and are accepting demonetised notes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, RTGS and NEFT transactions (online tansactions) are effected till 6.30 p.m.