Kozhikode

House attacked



ISIS suspect’s





house attacked



A group of unidentified persons on Thursday attacked the house of N.K. Rashid, one of the six youths who were accused of having ISIS links and arrested by the National Investigation Agency recently. The attackers destroyed the window panes, water supply connections and electricity metre board of the house located at Valayannur in Kuttiyadi police station limit. Rashid’s family members were away from the home when the incident took place early in the morning. — Staff Reporter

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 9:59:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/House-attacked/article16070685.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY