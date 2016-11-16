Grievances galore for Malapparamba AUP School

As the Headmistress of Malaparamaba AUP School, Preethi N.M. has been in the centre of the struggle to retain the school building ever since 2010 when the manager started planning to demolish it. That had made headlines across the State.

Now, managing a 60-strong school in the Engineer’s Hall on the Civil Station premises in Kozhikode, Ms. Preethi has no fight left in her.

“It has been more than five months since we shifted here after the government convinced us that we could go back to our school in a few weeks. We don’t even have the necessary school records as they are locked up in a shelf in the school building,” the headmistress said while her students were trying their best to fight the constant neck pain caused by keeping their heads bent for long hours.

“Every student used to have a separate desk in our school. We had laboratories and a library besides a good play ground. We miss all that,” she said watching the students sitting on the ledges and using their chair as desk to write down their notes.

“The students are frustrated having to be locked up inside the dimly lit hall. Most of them used to walk to the school from their homes earlier. Now they are brought here in a cramped Jeep,” Ms. Preethi said.

But these are just a few in the long list of grievances the students have. The teachers too have a hard time working in the hall that falls dark during a power outage. The food for the students is cooked elsewhere and brought to the hall every day.

“At least we are getting our salaries now,” Ms. Preethi said pointing out that the teachers did not get salaries in the initial months.

Minister’s first order

It was on June 8 that the Assistant Education officer closed down the school after the manager successfully claimed in the Kerala High Court that he could not manage the school further as it was non-viable. The teachers and well-wishers of the school had been fighting against the closure for years and could be pacified only after C. Ravindranath passed his first order as the Education Minister that the government will take over the school along with five others that were also closed down under similar circumstances. The students were shifted to the Engineers Hall on the same day where the school is functioning since then.

It is a case pending at the Supreme Court filed by the manager against the government move to acquire the property that is stopping the government from keeping its word.

“We are ready to fight. But is there and end to all this?” Ms. Preethi asked.