Governor to open Arya Vaidya Sala centenary fete

Three days of celebration will be conducted at the Tagore Hall here beginning November 18 to mark the centenary of the Kozhikode branch clinic of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

Governor P. Sathasivam will inaugurate the celebrations at 4 p.m. on November 18.

The existing clinic will be housed in the newly constructed seven-storey building on Kallai road. The clinic would have walk-in-treatment, consultation and dispensation. Facilities include treatment and post-treatment at the clinic, P.M. Varier, additional chief physician of the Arya Vaidya Sala, told a news conference here on Monday.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja will inaugurate the valedictory session.