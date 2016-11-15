Gold theft: police to examine CCTV footage

: The city police will examine the visuals from a number of closed circuit television cameras installed along the Kottaram Road in their effort to track the robbers who decamped with 208 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs.8,000 from a house in the area on Sunday.

Samples collected by the Finger Print Bureau squad from the crime spot too will be cross-checked with that of the family members of the complainant to differentiate the suspected specimens.

A police officer said it was one of the major burglaries reported in the city in the last five years.

“The house owner, who is an elderly woman, has claimed a loss of around Rs. 42.48 lakh. We hope to get some valid clues from the local CCTV cameras,” the officer said.

In the petition submitted to the Nadakkavu police, Amina Abdul Samad, the complainant, said the incident took place when she was away from the home.

It was on last Thursday that she withdrew the gold ornaments from a bank locker. The cash the robbers had taken away also included new currency notes that she managed to get from a bank.

Police sources confirmed that they would be able to track the case as they have gathered some strong evidence from the spot.