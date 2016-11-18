GSI completes survey in Eliyodumala amid protests

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has wound up its field-level survey activities and experimental drilling at Eliyodumala, a hillock at Atholi, where the presence of titanium and vanadium was recently confirmed, giving rise to predictions on the scope for large-scale mining.

Though local residents foiled the final phase of survey activities, the GSI officials, who recently attended a conciliation talk with local body heads from the area, said they had gathered necessary scientific details from the spot under the National Mineral Policy of the Union government.

The GSI representatives, during their meeting last Tuesday, told the local body heads and action council leaders that their goal was not to carry out large-scale mining in the area but to conduct in-depth study using high-end machines for the Union government. They also talked about the hidden opportunities in the sector and expressed disappointment over the ‘propaganda’ against the project.

Atholi grama panchayat president Chittur Raveendran said the concerns of the local people were mostly about the impact of large-scale mining in the area. “Though GSI argues that it is part of their exclusive studies for the government, the local population is convinced that it will pave the way for the arrival of large-scale mining companies in the area,” he said.

According to Mr. Raveendran, the location selected for the GSI study was a rich source of water for the residents of Thalakkulatthur and Atholi grama panchayats. “The existence of several rare species of flora and fauna will be in danger with large-scale mining in the area,” he said.