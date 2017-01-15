Fuel dealers take unsuspecting motorists for a ride

KOCHI: Attention motorists! Be at your attentive best at fuel stations as chances are that you could get less petrol or diesel than you have paid for.

Amid rising concerns about fuel stations resorting to short-selling, the Legal Metrology Department in Ernakulam has ordered closure of as many as six outlets in Kalady and Maradu regions on charges of discrepancies in sale of fuel. In a late night operation, the authorities found that these stations had devised innovative methods to tamper with fuel-dispensing machines to increase the delivery pulse while making sure that supply was shown accurately on the machines.

Three teams, constituted under the Assistant Controllers of the department, inspected as many as 18 petrol pumps in various parts of the district including Ernakulam, Kakkanad, and Nedumbassery. The raids, which began around 11 p.m. on Saturday and continued till 5 a.m. on Sunday, followed complaints about overcharging and discrepancies in sale of fuel.

“The fraud was being resorted to primarily during night hours, and truckers and long-distance travellers were the targets. A detailed examination pointed to discrepancies of up to 100 millilitres per one litre of diesel,” said R. Rammohan, Deputy Controller, Central Zone, Legal Metrology Department. Based on the findings, the pump operators have been directed to close down their outlets. The units are slated to resume operations after due inspection by the authorities.

In the light of the finding, the department will carry out more raids at fuel outlets across the region in the coming days.

Meanwhile, sources said most consumers were ignorant of the ways to check the quantity of fuel dispensed at retail outlets. Similarly, they also do not bother to lodge complaints with the authorities even if they come across fraud.

Commenting on the issue, an official said there had been complaints of some fuel stations violating marketing discipline guidelines issued by the Petroleum Ministry. “The role of oil companies are largely limited to delivery of fuel stocks and re-calibration of dispensing units. It is up to the Legal Metrology Department to take stringent action against faulty operators,” he pointed out.