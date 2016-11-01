Former health inspector gets 2 years’ RI for taking bribe

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Monday sentenced a former health inspector of the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Thamarassery in the district to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs.20,000 for taking a bribe for not initiating penal action against a dairy farm allegedly causing environmental pollution.

Special Judge V. Prakash found Babu Sebastian, 50, of Wayanad district, guilty of demanding Rs.20,000 from Sakeena, her mother Aysha, and the complainant K.M. Ashraf for not initiating criminal proceedings against them in connection with an alleged environmental pollution caused by a dairy farm run by them at Kattippara. The demand for bribery took place on the premises of a Thamarassery court on December 21, 2006.

The accused reiterated the demand a week later and asked them to pay the bribe in instalments. However, Mr. Ashraf lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Kozhikode Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) I. Muhammed Aslam on January 2, 2007.

As suggested by Vigilance sleuths, the complainant handed over chemically treated currency notes to Sebastian at the CHC on January 2, 2007. The money was later recovered from a room where he was temporarily staying. He was arrested the same day. Vigilance DySP Sunil Babu investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet on April 19, 2008, said O. Sasi, Additional Legal Advisor.

The accused was awarded rigorous imprisonment for one year and fined Rs.10,000 under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and rigorous imprisonment for two years and fined Rs.10,000 under section 13 (1) (d) [Criminal misconduct by a public servant] of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The imprisonment term will run concurrently.

The court examined 23 witnesses, 30 documents and seven material objects during the trial.