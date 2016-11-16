Fish merchants go on strike

Several members of the All Kerala Fish Merchants’ and Commission Agents’ Association went on a day’s strike on Tuesday, leaving several fish markets in north Kerala districts closed.

The strike was aimed at highlighting the woes of the fisheries sector caused by the demonetisation of high-denomination notes. Association president KPMK Kunji told The Hindu that the strike was not against the government. “We have no problem with the government’s scrapping of notes,” he said. “We just want to highlight our difficulties.”

He said the association wanted to send across a message to fish traders and buyers who always paid in Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

The strike, though partial, hit fish supply in many parts of north Kerala. Stalls were deserted in the central fish market in Kozhikode.