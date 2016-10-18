Kozhikode

Film distributor Ramdas Karyal dead

Ramdas Karyal, a prominent film distributor in the Malabar region in the 1970s and 80s, died here on Monday. He was 84. He had associated with films such as Nirmalyam , the National-award winning directorial debut of M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Avalude Ravukal , Uyarangalil, Ayodhya and Asthamayam . He was also in the business of providing furniture, including seats, to cinemas. Director Shajoon Karyal is his son.

— Special Correspondent

