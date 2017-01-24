Fear not and keep writing, Mukundan tells writers

“Kerala is the best place for a writer to live and work. We are safe here,” said writer M. Mukundan.

Speaking during the release of an anthology of critical essays on his novel Keshavante Vilapangal in Kozhikode on Monday, the writer recalled the time 18 years ago when the novel dominated discussions in literary circles across the State.

Criticism

The novel was noted for its comments on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] with first Chief Minister E.M.S. Namboodiripad as one of its characters. “Many people advised me to be cautious when I was writing the novel. Even after it was discussed at many venues, my friends advised me against attending a discussion organised by the party cadre. “But to the surprise of all, the party accepted the criticism,” said Mr. Mukundan.

He said criticising the society was a writer’s duty, and, in Kerala, no writer should fear for his or her life to criticise what he or she saw.

He said his novel had led to a lot of discussions and the CPI(M) gave space for the talks even when it was being criticised. “So do not quiver. Keep writing,” Mr. Mukundan advised his fellow writers.

Keshavante Vilapangal — Novel Padhanangal is an anthology of 17 essays by 17 writers on the novel. The first essay in the anthology was written by former Chief Minister E.K. Nayanar.

The anthology has been compiled by Prathapan Thayat, who has also penned one of the essays. The anthology was published by Haritham Books as second in a series of 21 such anthologies on 21 novels written by Mr. Mukundan. The first in the series was published in December 2016.

The book was released by Minister for Excise and Labour T.P. Ramakrishnan and was received by writer P.K. Parakkadavu. Writer U.K. Kumaran presided over the programme.