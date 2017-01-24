Kozhikode

Farook college asked to spot research talents

Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad inaugurates the platinum jubilee celebrations of Farook College Rauzathul Uloom Association at Farook College, Feroke, on Monday.

Jamia Millia VC kicks off RUA platinum jubilee

The platinum jubilee celebrations of the Farook College Rauzathul Uloom Association began at Farook College, Feroke, on Monday. Jamia Millia Islamia University Vice Chancellor and noted earth scientist Talat Ahmad inaugurated the year-long celebrations.

Dr. Ahmad lauded the Rauzathul Uloom Associatin (RUA) for the vital role it played in imparting education to women through different institutions under it. “The far sightedness of Abussabah Ahmed Ali has paved the seeds of an educational renaissance in Malabar,” Dr. Ahmad said.

He called upon the students of Kerala to make use of the educational facilities at Jamia Millia, Aligarh Muslim University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. He advised the college management to find out the best academic researchers from among the students.

Association president K.V. Kunhammad Koya presided. Kannur University Vice Chancellor Khader Mangad delivered the keynote address. Ramanattukara Municipal Chairperson Vazhayil Balakrishnan released the jubilee project.

Association members C.P. Kunhahamed, N.K. Mohammedali, and T. Ahamed, general convener P.K. Ahamed, Farook College principal E.P. Imbichikoya, former principal A. Kutialikutty, Rauzathul Uloom Arabic College principal Mustafa Farooki and P. Mohammed Kuttasseri spoke.

Islamic scholar Husain Madavoor presided over a meeting of the alumni.

