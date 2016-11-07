Factional politics not to influence choice of new DCC president

Chances of a leader owing allegiance to one of the triumvirate — KPCC president V.M. Sudheeran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy —becoming the new Kozhikode District Congress Committee president have dimmed with the Congress high command refusing to play ball with group leaders.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is meeting in New Delhi on Monday amid speculations that the executive body of the party will take a final call on the list submitted by the 21-member political affairs committee of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the list of DCC presidents. The Congress high command was expected to announce the new DCC presidents by mid-November, said party sources.

Deadline

Saturday was the deadline for the members of the political affairs committee to submit their individual list since the triumvirate could not arrive at a consensus on the DCC presidents based on group equations. Besides, the political affairs committee had vehemently opposed the formulae worked out to satisfy loyalists of the group leaders.

The names doing the rounds in party circles for the post of Kozhikode DCC president include those of KPCC general secretaries P.M. Suresh Babu, N. Subramanian and A.P. Anil Kumar, KPCC secretary K. Praveen Kumar, and former State president of Youth Congress T. Siddique. “All of them have the backing of one of the group leaders and this possibly could have rattled the Congress high command,” the sources said.

However, it is certain that incumbent K.C. Abu, whose 10-year tenure, marred by the failures of the party in the district, will be removed. In fact, all the DCC presidents in the State would be showed the door in no uncertain terms. Nevertheless group leaders have intensely lobbied for the candidates in a bitter power struggle in the organisational set-up of the party.

The Congress high command believes that a new DCC president will revitalise the rank and file of the party in the coming months. The party has had no representation from Kozhikode district in the State Assembly since 2005. “Only a new leadership could possibly reverse the electoral failures of the party,” the sources said.