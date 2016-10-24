Exciting end to Tathva ’16

Tathva ’16, the annual techno-management fest of the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, concluded on Sunday with many of the events that began in the previous days leading to a nail-biting finish.

Robotics events like Death Race, Collision Course, Dirt Race and League of Machines set the techie warriors to battle out the war of bots and manoeuvre all the obstacles faced.

Expanding its horizon to various domains, Tathva’16 introduced various new ventures including ‘Srishti’, that encouraged the masses to reflect on issues of moral standing in today’s world with their innovative ideas and ‘Interface’, that gave the aspiring entrepreneurs a platform to present their start-up ideas.

Tathva’16 undoubtedly became the ultimate quizzing destination for the quizzers across the country with quizzes like ‘Artha’ and ‘Samasya’. ‘Descartes Square’ judged the logical and practical skills of the budding civil engineers in their endeavour to build history. ‘Tathva Cube Open’, affiliated to the World Cubics Association, provided a pedestal for the ‘cubers’ across the country to present their speed cubing skills. Blue prints of various departments like Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Physics, Civil, Electronics and Communication and Mechanical Engineering gave an opportunity to the visionaries to crack the day-to-day problems for a better tomorrow.