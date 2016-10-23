Environmental concerns take centre stage

The Malabar Region CBSE Kalotsav that got under way at the Prestige Public School here on Saturday is turning a model worth emulating in terms of waste management. Sahodaya Schools Complex, which is organising the festival, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the venue as clean as possible and to ensure that non-biodegradable waste is not left behind.

Waste management

Waste management firm Green Worms has been roped in for the drive. Waste bins have been kept near the dining hall for participants to deposit food waste.

Green Worms took extra care to ensure that no disposable utensils were used. “We have about 2,000 fibre plates that are washed and reused. Water dispensers are kept in the dining hall as well as near the venues so that people do not have to buy bottled water. Steel glasses are being used in place of disposable glasses,” said Jabir Karat, the founder of Green Worms.

The judges of various events have been provided with water jugs and steel glasses.

While food waste is composted on site, non-biodegradable waste is transported to the Green Worms’ recycling plant.

The organisers have tried to do away with flex boards, and have instead used cloth banners.

“This is our first attempt and there are teething problems. But we will do better next year,” said Shakeela K.P., the president of Sahodaya Schools Complex.