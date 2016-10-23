Kozhikode

Environmental concerns take centre stage

Fibre plates used to serve food to participants being cleaned for reuse at the CBSE Kalotsav on Saturday.— PHOTO: K. RAGESH

Fibre plates used to serve food to participants being cleaned for reuse at the CBSE Kalotsav on Saturday.— PHOTO: K. RAGESH  

The Malabar Region CBSE Kalotsav that got under way at the Prestige Public School here on Saturday is turning a model worth emulating in terms of waste management. Sahodaya Schools Complex, which is organising the festival, is leaving no stone unturned to keep the venue as clean as possible and to ensure that non-biodegradable waste is not left behind.

Waste management

Waste management firm Green Worms has been roped in for the drive. Waste bins have been kept near the dining hall for participants to deposit food waste.

Green Worms took extra care to ensure that no disposable utensils were used. “We have about 2,000 fibre plates that are washed and reused. Water dispensers are kept in the dining hall as well as near the venues so that people do not have to buy bottled water. Steel glasses are being used in place of disposable glasses,” said Jabir Karat, the founder of Green Worms.

The judges of various events have been provided with water jugs and steel glasses.

While food waste is composted on site, non-biodegradable waste is transported to the Green Worms’ recycling plant.

The organisers have tried to do away with flex boards, and have instead used cloth banners.

“This is our first attempt and there are teething problems. But we will do better next year,” said Shakeela K.P., the president of Sahodaya Schools Complex.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 6:42:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/Environmental-concerns-take-centre-stage/article16079088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY