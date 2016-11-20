Educating policemen on POCSO Act

Many culprits involved in sexual offences against children are escaping the clutches of law as the policemen who deal with such cases are often ignorant about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Childline Kozhikode is planning to find a solution to this problem by educating the policemen in the district on the Act and its possibilities.

“We have prepared a content that will be released on Sunday, International Children’s Day. This content will be distributed at all police stations in the district,” Childline District Coordinator M.P. Mohammedali said.

The novel endeavour is part of the week-long ‘Childline se Dosthi’ programme held across the country to make the public friendlier towards Childline. The programme began on November 14, the Children’s Day in India, and culminates on November 20, International Children’s Day.

Childline had also organised a variety of other programmes to mark the week, including an interactive session with noted personalities attended by school leaders from various schools in the district on November 14.

Football match

The icing on the cake was a friendly football match between Children’s 11 and Collectors’ 11 held on Friday in which the children beat the Collector’s team 10-1.

The Collector’s team featured noted personalities such as District Collector N. Prashanth, District Sub Judge R.L. Baiju, Deputy Director of Education Gireesh Cholayil, and Director of Regional Science Centre V.S. Ramachandran. The lone goal of the veterans was scored by Press Club president Kamal Varadoor, while Afsal (3), Alexander (2), Aneesh (2), Subash (2) and Abhinesh (2) scored for the Children’s 11.

The children’s 11 was selected after a qualifying match between the children at Free Birds Home and Government Children’s Home on November 12.