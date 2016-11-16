Draft master plan draws 700-odd complaints

About 700-odd complaints and suggestions from citizens have been received by the Joint Town Planning Committee (JTPC) to the draft of the ‘Master plan for Kozhikode Urban Area 2035’ as the two-month statutory period ends.

The draft master plan has been prepared for the Kozhikode Corporation, Feroke and Ramanattukara municipalities, and Olavanna and Kadalundi grama panchayats. Up till now, the local bodies depended on the master plan prepared by the Calicut Development Authority in 1980.

Speaking to The Hindu here on Tuesday, Regional Town Planner K.V. Abdul Malik, who is also the secretary of the JTPC, said that a committee comprising two elected representatives each from the Kozhikode Corporation, municipalities and grama panchayats would be constituted to review these suggestions. “This process including sittings on the complaints will take at least two months. The final master plan will be made based on these changes if required, ” he said.

Possibly the final master plan will be published in the gazette this financial year. Only a technical approval is required from the State government, Mr. Malik said.

Three major issues

Three major issues are likely to come up before the proposed committee. One of them is the opposition of the local residents of Vengeri and Malikkadavu to a stadium project at Vengeri. They have already pointed out that as many as 19 families will be displaced if the stadium comes up on the 40-acre land near the Kozhikode Bypass.

Earlier the Kozhikode Corporation had adopted a resolution for the construction of a stadium at Vengeri. The State government had also responded positively to the proposal of the civic body.

At least 1,000 people have submitted a memorandum against the move of the civic body to expand the solid waste management plant with a buffer zone at Njeliyanparamba.

The master plan has proposed to acquire 14 hectares of land besides the 11 hectares now being used as a dumping yard for the development of the plant. Around 350 people at Ayyappankandi and Areekulam and 100-odd small and medium industrial units in the region will be affected if a buffer zone is developed in the area.

Slaughterhouse project

The Corporation’s decision to go ahead with the advanced slaughterhouse project at the thickly populated Kothi has been greeted with protest by residents of Mukhadar and the Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association. The proposed location for the slaughter house is a now a playground.

