Digital life certificate must for pension

Those drawing pensions under the Family Pension Scheme (1971) and the Employees Pension Scheme (1995) are requested to submit their life certificates on or before November 30. In a statement here on Monday, the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner said only digital life certificates would be accepted.

Facilities have been arranged at all Employees Provident Fund offices, district offices at Palakkad and Wayanad, and Akshya Kendras for submission of certificates.

Pensioners should provide their Aadhaar number, savings bank account number and pension payment order number for submitting life certificates. Those who cannot avail the facilities may submit life certificates issued by banks with a certification from the officer-in-charge, mentioning the reason. The statement said pension would be suspended from January 2017 for those who fail to submit life certificates.