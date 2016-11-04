Despite threats of militant outfits, Collector gets poor security cover

Despite frequent threats from Maoist supporters and religious fundamentalists, no additional security cover has been provided for District Collector N. Prasanth at his residence at West Hill.

Citing shortage of manpower, a few police guards posted for his security, following the intrusion of suspected Porattom activists to the Collectorate compound nearly two years ago, were withdrawn recently.

Sources at the Collectorate told The Hindu that Mr. Prasanth had received threats recently following the arrest of some youths from the district who had alleged links with the ISIS.

The details of the threats made by unidentified religious fundamentalists had been forwarded to the police for prompt action, but, there was no visible change in the security arrangements, the official said.

The Nadakkavu Police too have been aware of the frequent threats against the Collector as the Civil Station and the Collector’s camp office come under their jurisdiction.

In view of the seriousness of the threat, they had urged the higher-ups for more security precautions, but no action has been taken because of financial constraints.

There was also a proposal to install closed circuit television cameras (CCTVS) at the Collectorate and the Collector’s residence, but it has been pending with the Land Revenue Commissioner for more than a year.

Security arrangements

Following the blast at the Malappuram Collectorate, the police have made some fresh security arrangements at the Civil Station.

The movement of all private vehicles that enter the Civil Station compound will be monitored.

Policemen in mufti will be deployed at the Collectorate until the CCTV surveillance is put in place.

The Collector received threats following the arrest of some youths with alleged ISIS links