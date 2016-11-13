Despite let-up in rush for cash, city residents’ woes continue

After three days of frantic search for lower denomination notes and long queues before banks and ATM counters, the city slowly returned to normality on Saturday.

There were still queues and shortage of Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes, but it was much less compared to the previous days.

Banks and ATMs had enough cash for the best part of the day.

Venting their ire

Long queues were seen in front of banks to exchange notes and deposit cash. Withdrawals were mostly carried out through ATMs though people directly approached banks for larger amounts.

Some people were not happy with the banks demanding identity cards to withdraw money.

“It’s crazy that I cannot withdraw money from my own account even when I produce a valid cheque,” Sathish, a businessman, said while waiting in a queue.

Social media campaigns

Campaigns in social media asking the public to be careful about the misuse of their identity cards made them alert.

Many were seen writing the purpose of handing over the copy of their identity cards next to their signatures to prevent duplication. “We have to be cautious, otherwise we will be under the Income Tax Department’s scanner for no fault of ours,” Lathika, a teacher, said.

In the absence of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes, bank employees had a tough time exchanging notes. By afternoon many banks had started displaying boards stating the non-availability of Rs.100 and Rs.50 notes.