Demonetisation hits Snehasparsam

The scarcity of bank notes caused by demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes has had an adverse effect on the fund collection for the Snehasparsam Project of Kozhikode District Panchayat’s Kidney Patients Welfare Society, held on Sunday.

Though the organisers had announced willingness to accept the nullified notes, most people were not willing to give up the notes of lower denominations, said Snehasparsam project coordinator Sreeraj N.

“We had started campaigning months ago and had conducted door-to-door canvassing many times. But the demonetisation was an unexpected hurdle that we could not overcome since it came at the last moment,” he said.

The fund collection was held in all the 70 panchayats in the district and the municipalities other than Ramanattukara and Vadakara on Sunday. Though there was a provision to deposit online into the Snehasparsam account, the outcome was low since online banking is not very popular in the rural areas. “Many people did not have money with them as they were either jobless or had not received payment from their employers due to scarcity of currency,” Mr. Sreeraj said.

On the other hand, there were people who had set aside the sum for Snehasparsam much before the demonetisation came into effect.

“The neighbourhood groups that had contributed up to Rs.27,000 last year had only collected up to Rs.7,000 this time,” he said.

The organisers are expecting the financial crisis to be toned down by November 27 when the fund collection is to take place in Kozhikode Corporation, Vadagara and Ramanattukara municipalities. An executive meeting of the society to be held on Monday will discuss whether the collection in rural areas has to be extended, Mr. Sreeraj added.