Deliberate attempts to create scare: police

The investigations recently conducted into some of the crude bomb explosions in the limits of Kozhikode rural area have brought to light a strange fact. The crude bombs used were not lethal and only meant to create deafening noise like powerful bombs.

Police officials who were part of the investigations said the explosive stuff mostly used was gunpowder. They suspect that these were attempts to create scare in the communally and politically sensitive regions.

“We have enough reasons to believe that there are persons who want to cash in on the political and communal tensions in the region. They want to keep the region unsafe,” said a Station House Officer in one of the Rural police stations in the Nadapuram police sub-division. He said such explosions were more in the time of stray incidents of violence.

An officer from Valayam police station said they found only minimal number of crude bombs containing dangerous substances such as glass pieces, nails and other sharp objects in the recent searches. “Earlier, there were several incidents in which such dangerous explosions occurred, but the recent ones were meant to create fear in the minds of people,” he said.

Though there was no major damage, the police would conduct a separate inquiry into some of the incidents that scared the local people. “We have no evidence of direct involvement of any political party or workers in the incidents. But the persons behind the trickery were almost successful in creating a smokescreen and misleading the natives,” the police said.

