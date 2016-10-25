Delay in releasing funds for rail survey raises concerns

Fresh concerns have been raised over the delay in releasing the sanctioned amount of Rs.8 crore to carry out a survey for the proposed Nilambur-Sulthan Bathery-Nanjangud rail line.

Previously, the State government had decided to entrust the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to conduct the final location survey for the project in May. This was after the State government inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Railways to implement the project on a cost-sharing basis.

The Nilgiris-Wayanad National Highway and Railway Action Committee which is campaigning for the project said the State government had issued an order on June 24 engaging the DMRC to take up the survey project.

Joint company

“Steps to form a joint company to implement the project and procedures for the survey are also progressing. However the funds for the survey have not been released since the last four months. The government should release the amount as soon as possible,” committee convener T.M. Rasheed said.

Mr. Rasheed said the survey could be completed within nine months.

A special purpose vehicle could be formed for the implementation of the rail line only after finishing the survey and preparation of the draft of the project report.

The proposed project will be executed on cost-sharing basis between the State and the Railways.

A new topographic alignment survey had also brought down the distance between Nilambur and Nanjangud to 154 km as well as the cost to Rs.2,200 crore.

Mr. Rasheed said the rail line connecting Kerala and Karnataka would reduce travel time between Wayanad and Mysore by one hour, and between Wayanad and Bangalore to three hours.

Earlier survey

An earlier survey had been carried out for 236 km and the project cost was pegged at of Rs.4,266 crore.

However, the unscientific survey had been re-examined and thoroughly revived following the intervention of DMRC Principal Advisor E. Sreedharan. Mr. Rasheed said people with vested interests had been trying to scuttle the rail line project.