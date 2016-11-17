Debit card usage surges, sales drop

The Centre’s demonetisation drive has led to a surge in the usage of debit cards even as consumer spending declines in the city.

The usage of debit cards has gone up 40-50 per cent. “For the first few days, we accepted the voided Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, as sales dropped significantly. Now people make payments via debit cards. But not many prefer credit cards. We are planning to install a second wireless machine for use,” says K.M. Biju, owner of a hotel at Karaparamba.

Supermarkets have earlier accepted debit and credit cards. “But the usage considerably increased in the past one week,” says Ranjith Kumar, manager of a supermarket at Malaparamba.

Bakeries are also feeling the pinch. “Sales have dipped by almost 50 per cent since the currency crisis began. We do not have debit card facility. We have also stopped production of popular snacks such as ‘uzhunnu vada’, samosa and cutlet. Now we give credit to our regular customers and decided to install a machine as well,” says M.P. Hariharan, owner of a bakery at Eranhipalam.

However, many card-holders, especially senior citizens, are reluctant to use their ATM cards as debit cards to pay at department stores for the fear of losing money.

“I went to a bank to exchange the invalid notes, but had to return because of the long queue. So I asked my son to purchase provisions for a week using his debit card,” says 76-year-old P.V. Eyyaphukutty residing at Karikkamkulam.

P.S. Abdul Gafoor, proprietor of a sports goods outlet at Oasis Compound on the Moideen Palli Road, says that sometimes a debit card had to be swiped at least five times owing to heavy traffic in the server. “The majority do not use to pay through Internet banking and mobile wallets,” he adds.

One impact of demonetisation is that families are going frugal. “That is one good thing during this period of currency crunch. We skipped our lunch out and regular movies at the weekend. Children could also be taught not to be extravagant. Household expenses have been cut,” says A.V. Reesha, a homemaker.

Currency crisis

Hotels, bakeries, supermarkets feel the pinch

Sales dip by 50 per cent

Families going frugal