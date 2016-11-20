DCB to announce strategy to tide over cash crisis

Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank (DCB) president Manayath Chandran has said that the bank will announce a few strategies on Monday to rescue its cash-starved customers in the wake of the demonetisation.

Meeting of credit societies

Mr. Chandran, who attended the meeting of DCB presidents and officials convened by the government in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, said he would also convene a meeting of the functionaries of primary cooperative credit societies on Monday to explain to them the strategies, which would include DCBs striking informal deals with local jewellers, textile shops, hotels and supermarkets as well as merchants’ unions and chambers of commerce to help make purchases without immediate cash payment.

Another is to issue a kind of IOUs to the depositors so that they can make purchases from government-run enterprises such as Supplyco, Horticorp and Consumerfed.

‘Unfair move’

Terming the bar on DCBs receiving deposits of the demonetised notes and exchanging them for fresh ones as ‘unfair’, Mr. Chandran said the action of the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India had resulted in lakhs of rural people who had put their savings in the cooperative societies and banks finding themselves locked out of their deposits. Several weddings, scheduled anticipating free withdrawal of cash from the deposits, had to be either postponed or cancelled.

He said some of the solutions now being worked out would help those who need to make urgent purchase of jewellery, dress, groceries and such things.

He said the details these temporary arrangements with the traders and shops would be announced on Monday.

Mr. Chandran said DCBs were moving the Supreme Court against their exclusion from the demonetisation-related business.

Meeting cash crunch

DCBs may strike informal deals with jewellers, textile shops, hotels, supermarkets

To issue IOUs to depositors to make purchases from Supplyco, Horticorp, Consumerfed

DCBs to strike informal deals with local jewellers, textile shops, hotels and supermarkets