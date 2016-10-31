Cull ferocious stray dogs: CONFRA

The Confederation of Residents Associations (CONFRA)-Kerala has requested the government and local bodies in the State to cull the ferocious stray dogs.

A meeting organised by CONFRA in association with the Russian Cultural Centre here on Sunday as part of the Gandhi Jayanthi month observance decided to take stringent action on the issue.

“The question is,” said State general secretary of the Consumer Protection Committee T.K.A. Aziz, “were the lives of little kids not of any value? Sterilisation does not ensure that the dogs will be less ferocious”.

The local bodies should take steps to reduce the stray dog problem. Effective waste management is the first step towards it, he added.

Former Principal of Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Kozhikode, M. Abdul Lathif alleged that the Animal Birth Control Programme was being diluted in the country.

“Now they leave the dogs at the same place they are caught from, after sterilisation. Actually they should be protected in shelters instead of letting loose once again,” he said.

Dr. Lathif also spoke about the homoeopathic way of sterilising dogs without pain. He said that the ABC programme was very painful and that there was a chance of sterilised dogs being more hostile due to pain.

General secretary of CONFRA M. Sasidharan Nair and secretary of Chaliyar Vikasana Samithi K.P. Veleyudhan spoke on the occasion.

