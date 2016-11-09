Crackdown on shawarma outlets

The Municipal Corporation is planning to closely monitor all shops selling the Arabian dish shawarma in the coming days. The decision comes in the wake of a recent incident in which four people were hospitalised due to food poisoning after consuming shawarma from a bakery at Kovoor.

Health standing committee chairperson K.V. Baburaj said the bakery was well maintained and other food items did not seem contaminated.

Those supplying chicken and other ingredients to the bakery would be under the scanner, he added.

Inspections under way

The corporation’s health department and food safety committee have started inspecting canteens and hotels in the city. Stale food was seized from a hotel on Mavoor Road. A bakery at Chevayur was served a notice for selling shawarma without licence.

It was on Sunday that four persons who consumed shawarma from the bakery at Kovoor were diagnosed with food poisoning. The corporation authorities collected samples of the food and sent them to the Regional Analytical Laboratory in Malapparamba to analyse the components. The bakery was shut for two days, but was allowed to reopen on Tuesday on condition that it would not sell shawarma until further notice.

Further action would be taken on the basis of the laboratory report that was expected within a week, Mr. Baburaj said.

The district committee of Bakers Association Kerala (Bake) said it was highly unlikely that any bakery under the association supplied substandard food.