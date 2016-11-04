Corporation to go ahead with slaughterhouse project

Despite opposition from locals, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has decided to go ahead with the advanced slaughterhouse project at Kothi in the city.

“It is the council’s decision. We have no other option,” Mayor Thottathil Raveendran told The Hindu on Thursday.

The residents of Mukhadar ward had in a recent ward committee meeting passed a resolution against the slaughterhouse proposal in the corporation’s master plan. They had claimed that the proposed location for the slaughterhouse was now a playground, the only one for people in the region known for its football fervour.

Moreover, the area was thickly populated with an anganwadi, a temple, a mosque and a madrasa situated nearby, the resolution said.

Football fans

The Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association had submitted a memorandum to the Mayor and the Regional Town Planner, demanding that a mini stadium be set up at the location, considering the region’s love of the game that was appreciated even by the FIFA.

They had also petitioned Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel regarding the same.

“All the political parties had promised in their election manifestos before the local body polls that we would have a stadium there. But they conveniently forgot the promises later,” said Association president N.V. Subair.

The location identified for the slaughterhouse used to house one many years ago. It was shut later, when several families were relocated to make way for the Kothi bridge approach road. The cattle shed of the slaughterhouse is where the anganwadi is located at present. The region has become thickly populated now.

The locals, who lost playgrounds for road expansion, converted the one and half acres of land at Kothi to a playground.

The association had pointed out that the slaughterhouse could be attached to the central fish market. But, the land belongs to the corporation and it is determined to go ahead with the project.