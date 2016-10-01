Corporation gears up for sanitation drive

Despite staff shortage, the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is all set for the month-long sanitation drive that will be launched on October 2.

Health standing committee chairman K.V. Baburaj told The Hindu that the corporation had to seek the help of residents’ associations and voluntary organisations to carry out the cleanliness drive in the city, to be inaugurated by Mayor Thottathil Raveendran at Palayam vegetable market at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The corporation is planning to launch extensive operations in all wards under the aegis of ward sanitation committees. The activities mainly include cleaning drains, fogging, and getting rid of accumulated plastic waste.

With the help of Niravu, the corporation had managed to ensure a certain level of cleanliness last week during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national council meeting in the city.

Criticism

Responding to criticism, Mr. Baburaj said the corporation undertook the cleanliness drive despite odds since the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet was coming to the city.

“We used a lot of money from own fund for the purpose. Since it was for a cause like this one, we were sure that there would not be any objection. Also, we hired around 40 people to get the work done as we were short of staff,” he added.

