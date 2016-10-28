Contractors selecting road works kicks up a row

The selection of road projects by contractors drew criticism at the district panchayat meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting witnessed some noisy scenes when a proposal submitted by a private contracting society expressing willingness to undertake 66 road works in rural areas was presented by P.K. Sajitha, chairperson on the Standing Committee for Public Works, for the panchayat council’s approval.

Panchayat members belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress argued that the freedom of choice given to the contracting firm in the selection of works was hardly a welcome move. It would only lead to the completion of some of the easy works on the list leaving the rest in uncertainty, they claimed.

C.K. Kasim of the IUML said the district panchayat should have the right to allot the works to the contractors instead of permitting them to make the decision and enjoy the financial gains. “Similarly, we want to know the criteria adopted by them to shortlist the 66 roads from the 376 projected works including the construction of some buildings,” he demanded.

V.D. Joseph of the Congress said there should be some regulation and transparency in the whole deal as the district panchayat, being a responsible body, could never allow a private contracting team to make the decision of their own and execute the public works. “We want to have a thorough look at the road projects they selected for execution and revise the list taking into account the suggestions from all the district panchayat members,” he said.

However, district panchayat president Babu Parassery and the standing committee chairperson said it was up to the district panchayat council to make a final decision on the proposal. The intention was to fast-track the projects of 2015-16 fiscal.

The contracting firm picked up the 66 projects as the works were in its vicinity and it was confident of completing them on time, Mr. Parassery said.

