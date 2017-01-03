Congress to intensify stir against Modi govt.

The Congress party has decided to intensify its agitation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the picketing of the head post office at Mananchira on Friday.

“A series of agitations has been planned on the basis of the suggestion of the All India Congress Committee that the party step up protests against the Union government at the grass-roots level,” district Congress committee president T. Siddique told a news conference here on Tuesday.

Second phase

The second phase of the protest will be held at 26 blocks in Kozhikode district on January 8.

Congress workers from 103 mandalams will take part in the agitations.

“They will hold a “public trial” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not keeping his elections promises,” he said.

Mr. Siddique said Mahila Congress workers would stage a hunger strike against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

The BJP-led government at the Centre should end its dilly-dallying over securing the release of Fr.Tom Uzhunnalil, a priest from Kerala abducted by Islamic State militants in Yemen.

A mass signature campaign will be organised in the district on January 11.

The Congress party will also observe January 13 as expression of freedom day. Several programmes had been planned in connection with the observance, Mr. Siddique said.