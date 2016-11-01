Concern over dropout rates

A review meeting of the Childline India Foundation on Monday expressed concern over the dropout rate of backward community students in the district and decided to form a new panel to address the issue.

Assistant Collector K. Inpasekhar will head the panel.

Addressing the meeting, Sub Judge R.L. Baiju, who is also the Secretary of the District Legal Service Society, pointed out that the dropout rate of Scheduled Caste students had come to the attention of the district administration during various intervention programmes conducted for the community members.