Committee urges KIIFB to fund road project

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee, led by historian M.G.S. Narayanan, has reiterated its demand to expedite the road widening work and execute the project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The director board of the newly formed KIIFB, which has been formed by the government to raise additional resources for infrastructure development outside the State Plan fund, will hold its maiden meeting on November 7.

Committee general secretary M.P.Vasudevan said that Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, during his visit to the city on August 1, had assured that the road widening project would be the first venture under the KIIFB. Subsequently, Kozhikode North MLA A. Pradeepkumar submitted a report with an estimate of Rs.284 crore for the project.

Four-lane carriageway

He said the previous Left Democratic Front government had conceived the project to convert the busy 8.4 km stretch of the National Highway 212 ( New NH 766) into a four-lane carriageway. Dr. Isaac, who was the Finance Minister, had also allocated a sum of Rs.52 crore for the purpose.

Accordingly, the road widening project was included in the Kozhikode City Road Improvement Project (KCRIP). However, it failed to take off for various reasons.

After a series of agitations, the Congress-led United Democratic Front took steps to acquire land and released Rs.64 crore in three phases.

This sanctioned amount could only be utilised for the improvement of the Malaparamba junction, accident-prone curve at Paroppady and East Nadakkavu. As many as 38 shops could be attached to the project.

So far the Revenue Department has not been able to construct a compound wall in 2.86 acres of government land from Mananchira to Vellimadukunnu so as to prevent encroachment.

Fund returned

The amount of Rs.4 crore allotted to prevent encroachment had to be returned to the State government as the funds remained unused till the financial year ending March 31, 2016.

At the same time several road projects in the city have been launched.

Mr. Vasudevan also pointed out that the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu stretch reported the highest number of accidents in the district; 24 persons lost their lives in the last two years.

Even last week a motorist was killed at the English Church junction, he said.

Finance Minister has promised to take up

the project under KIIFB

Maiden meeting of KIIFB scheduled

on November 7

A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, has submitted

Rs.284-crore project

24 persons lost their lives in the last two

years on the stretch