Commemorating a great Kozhikodan auto driver

Nearly a year after autorickshaw driver Noushad P died a heroic death trying to save the lives of two migrant sanitation workers, his colleagues are looking for the best autorickshaw driver in Kozhikode to honour his memory.

“We want to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by the young autorickshaw driver,” Gafoor Puthiyangadi, general convenor of the initiative and a functionary of the HMS Autorickshaw Drivers Association, told The Hindu . “By instituting the ‘best autorickshaw driver’ award, we are urging others to emulate Noushad’s humanism and compassion.”

Samskriti, the cultural wing of the HMS here, has set up a panel to find the best driver. “The auto drivers in Kozhikode have a legendary reputation across the country for being honest, fair and humane,” Thomas Mathew, a member of the award committee, pointed out. “We are looking for the best example of these virtues from among the 5,000-member autorickshaw community.”

It was on November 26 last year that the 32-year-old Noushad, known in his Mavilikkadavu neighbourhood as a cheerful and energetic do-gooder, fell to the toxic fumes emanating from a manhole in a city sewer. While waiting for a mid-morning tea at a wayside cafeteria near Kandankadavu Jubilee Hall in the city, the auto driver heard a scream from manhole.

He rushed to the manhole and saw a Telugu sanitation worker falling unconscious. Another worker had already fallen after inhaling the extremely toxic fumes coming out of the closed sewer. Despite warnings from passers-by, Noushad ventured to lift the two from the sewer, but in no time he too fell unconscious and died. Rescue workers later pulled out the three bodies.

Noushad’s death was condoled across Kerala and also by the Gulf Malayalis. And, Kozhikode auto drivers’ virtues were hailed. The then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy announced a cash incentive of Rs.5 lakh each to Noushad’s mother and widow; and a government job for the widow. At the same time, SNDP general secretary Vellappalli Natesan, had drawn widespread ridicule for a comment that Noushad’s family was given the government aid because he was a Muslim.

Widow yet to get job

“My daughter-in-law Safreena is yet to get the promised government job though she is a B.Com graduate,” Noushad’s mother Asmabi said. “I have been reading in the newspapers that she would be getting the job soon, but not yet.” Asmabi is grateful that the government had paid her and Safreena the promised Rs. 5 lakh each. Safreena now divides her days between her mother-in-law and her own parents.

“Let’s hope the award named after Noushad will encourage others to care for human beings and get inspired by his sacrifice,” says Mohammed Shaji, Noushad’s uncle.

